DataFrames for
the new era
Polars is written from the ground up with performance in mind. Its multi-threaded query engine is written in Rust and designed for effective paralellism. Its vectorized and columnar processing enable cache-coherent algorithms and high performance on modern processors.
You will feel right at home with Polars if you are familiar with data wrangling. Its expressions are intuitive and empower you to write readable and performant code at the same time.
Polars is and always will be open source. Driven by an active community of developers. Everyone is encouraged to add new features and contribute. It is free to use under the MIT license.
Built by developers for developers to achieve up to 50x Performance
Why use Polars
Polars was benchmarked against several other solutions on the independent TPCH Benchmark. This benchmark aims to replicate data wrangling operations used in practice. Polars easily trumps other solutions due to its parallel execution engine, efficient algorithms and use of vectorization with SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data). Compared to pandas, it can achieve more than 30x performance gains.Learn more →
Quick install
Polars is written from the ground up making it easy to install. Select your programming language and get started!
pip install polars
[dependencies]
polars = { version = "x", features = ["lazy", ...]}
const pl = require('nodejs-polars');
Support
Support for all common data formats
Polars supports reading and writing to all common data formats. This allows you to easily integrate Polars into your existing data stack.
- Text: CSV & JSON
- Binary: Parquet, Delta Lake, AVRO & Excel
- IPC: Feather, Arrow
- Databases: MySQL, Postgres, SQL Server, Sqlite, Redshift & Oracle
- Cloud Storage: S3, Azure Blob & Azure File
How Polars will
make your life easier
01
Easy
to use
Write your queries the way they were intended. Polars, internally, will determine the most efficient way to execute using its query optimiser.
02
Embarrassingly
Parallel
Complete your queries faster! Polars fully utilises the power of your machine by dividing the workload among the available CPU cores without any additional configuration, nor serialization overhead.
03
Apache
Arrow
Polars utilises the Apache Arrow memory model allowing you to easily integrate with existing tools in the data landscape. It supports zero-copy data sharing for efficient collaboration.
04
Close to
the metal
Polars is written from the ground up, designed close to the machine and without external dependencies. This allows for full control of the ecosystem (API, memory & execution).
05
Written
in Rust
The core of Polars is written in Rust, one of the fastest growing programming languages in the world. Rust allows for high performance with fine grained control over memory.
06
Out
of core
Want to process large data sets that are bigger than your memory? Our streaming API allows you to process your results efficiently skipping the need to keep all the data in memory.