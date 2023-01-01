Why use Polars

Polars was benchmarked against several other solutions on the independent TPCH Benchmark. This benchmark aims to replicate data wrangling operations used in practice. Polars easily trumps other solutions due to its parallel execution engine, efficient algorithms and use of vectorization with SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data). Compared to pandas, it can achieve more than 30x performance gains.

The benchmark was performed on a n2-highmem-16 with scale factor 10 including IO. The queries are open source.